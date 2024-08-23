Video: “Halloween Screams” Returns To Disneyland For Halloween Time

A haunting Halloween fireworks display has returned to Disneyland for the fall.

What’s Happening:

Tonight, Halloween Screams reopened at Disneyland Park as part of the resort’s yearly Halloween Time festivities.

reopened at Disneyland Park as part of the resort’s yearly Halloween Time festivities. Filled with spooky looks at all the villains you love to hate, Jack Skellington welcomes guests into this eerie look at everyone’s favorite slightly scary holiday.

Keep your eye on the skies, not just for the fireworks, but a ghostly canine might just fly by.

While the show will happen nightly (with music, lights, and more), fireworks will only accompany the show on select nights from now through October 31st.

