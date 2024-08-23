Video: “Halloween Screams” Returns To Disneyland For Halloween Time

A haunting Halloween fireworks display has returned to Disneyland for the fall.

What’s Happening:

  • Tonight, Halloween Screams reopened at Disneyland Park as part of the resort’s yearly Halloween Time festivities.
  • Filled with spooky looks at all the villains you love to hate, Jack Skellington welcomes guests into this eerie look at everyone’s favorite slightly scary holiday.
  • Keep your eye on the skies, not just for the fireworks, but a ghostly canine might just fly by.
  • While the show will happen nightly (with music, lights, and more), fireworks will only accompany the show on select nights from now through October 31st.

