Photos: Ride Vehicles Spotted As Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Begins Testing At Disneyland

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland was caught sending ride vehicles throughout the attraction today.

While in the park for the kickoff of Disneyland Resort’s Halloween Time, we spotted logs “goin’ down the bayou” as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure preps for its fall debut at Disneyland Park.

While it will resemble the already open version of the attraction at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, the differently shaped logs, along with small differences between ride paths, will create a brand new attraction experience for guests.

The soon-to-be-opening for the attraction has also brought the newly renamed Bayou Country nomenclature to the park.

We can’t wait to ride this attraction when it opens on November 15th.

