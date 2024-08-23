Photos: Ride Vehicles Spotted As Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Begins Testing At Disneyland

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland was caught sending ride vehicles throughout the attraction today.
While in the park for the kickoff of Disneyland Resort’s Halloween Time, we spotted logs “goin’ down the bayou” as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure preps for its fall debut at Disneyland Park.
While it will resemble the already open version of the attraction at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, the differently shaped logs, along with small differences between ride paths, will create a brand new attraction experience for guests.
The soon-to-be-opening for the attraction has also brought the newly renamed Bayou Country nomenclature to the park.
We can’t wait to ride this attraction when it opens on November 15th.
More Disneyland News:
- Photos: Disneyland Hotel Gains Some Spooky Decor For Halloween Time
- Photos: Disney California Adventure’s Studio Catering Co. Gets a Spooky Fanta Sponsored Makeover
- Dr. Doofenshmirtz Debuts Ahead of the First Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure
- Photos: New Costumes Shared From Upcoming "The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Musical World of Coco!" at Disney California Adventure
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com