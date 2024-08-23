Photos: Disneyland Hotel Gains Some Spooky Decor For Halloween Time

The Disneyland Hotel has gotten an extra “Haunted” makeover for Halloween Time at the resort.
As part of the spooky festivities, the stretching portraits from The Haunted Mansion have taken over the lobby to the Disneyland Hotel.
Even before that, the statues from the animal graveyard fill the sliding doors and frightfully welcome guests.
These fun decorations are set to be up through October 31st as Disneyland Resort celebrates Halloween Time.
