Photos: New “Coco” Merchandise Line and Plaza de la Familia Menu Items Revealed at the Disneyland Resort

Alongside the debut of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, Plaza de la Familia is also returning today – complete with a new Coco-inspired merchandise collection and some unique food items.

A new collection paying tribute to the Family Madrigal of the hit Pixar film Coco will be available beginning September 3rd, and will also be coming to Walt Disney World. The collection includes a button-up shirt, pair of mouse ears, a fan, sweatshirt and more.

Meanwhile, we also got a chance to preview some of the specialty food items available at both Paradise Garden Grill and Boardwalk Pasta & Pizza as part of the Plaza de la Familia celebration.

Paradise Garden Grill

Al Pastor Tacos: Pineapple-achiote-marinated pork with avocado spread and tomatillo salsa, served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with queso fresco

Huarache with soy chorizo beans and seasoned steak tips topped with lettuce, cheese, avocado crema, and tomatillo salsa and served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with nopales pico de gallo (Plant-based)

Chile Verde Chicken Flautas topped with avocado spread, shredded lettuce, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo salsa, and pickled onions served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with nopales pico de gallo

Carnitas Wet Burrito: House-made pork carnitas, Spanish rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions, salsa verde, and salsa roja served with house-made tortilla chips

Vanilla Layer Cake: Layers of vanilla cake filled with a cinnamon mousse and sweet cream cheese frosting

Street-style Watermelon with lime juice, chile-lime seasoning and chamoy (Plant-based)

Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta

Horchata Cheesecake: Horchata-flavored cheesecake finished with orange, white chocolate curls

Check out the full menu of speciality items for Plaza de la Familia here.

