Specialty Menu Items To Be Available for Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure

Plaza de la Familia will be returning to Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort from August 23rd through November 2nd, 2024. Disney Parks Blog shared the limited time menu items guests will be able to enjoy from the traditions of Día de los Muertos and the Pixar film Coco.

What's Happening:

Paradise Garden Grill (Available August 23rd through November 2nd; mobile order available)

Carnitas Wet Burrito: House-made pork carnitas, Spanish rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions, salsa verde, and salsa roja served with house-made tortilla chips

Al Pastor Tacos: Pineapple-achiote-marinated pork with avocado spread and tomatillo salsa, served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with queso fresco

Huarache with soy chorizo beans and seasoned steak tips topped with lettuce, cheese, avocado crema, and tomatillo salsa and served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with nopales pico de gallo (Plant-based)

Street-style Watermelon with lime juice, chile-lime seasoning and chamoy (Plant-based)

Chile Verde Chicken Flautas topped with avocado spread, shredded lettuce, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo salsa, and pickled onions served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with nopales pico de gallo

Street-style Taco: Pineapple-Achiote-marinated pork in a corn tortilla served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with queso fresco (Kids Meal Offering)

Vanilla Layer Cake: Layers of vanilla cake filled with a cinnamon mousse and sweet cream cheese frosting

Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta (Available August 23rd through November 14th)

Horchata Cheesecake: Horchata-flavored cheesecake finished with orange, white chocolate curls

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.