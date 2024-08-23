Photos: Disney California Adventure’s Studio Catering Co. Gets a Spooky Fanta Sponsored Makeover

The Studio Catering Co. truck in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure has received a Halloween Time makeover, courtesy of Fanta.
What’s Happening:
- Studio Catering Co., which often receives makeovers and speciality menu items for various events, has received a Fanta sponsored overlay for Halloween.
- The truck has been covered in an orange wrap, which features the Fanta logo alongside some typical Halloween iconography – from pumpkins to bats and spiders.
- The menu currently consists of a Chile Relleno Burrito, Asian-Inspired Spicy Pork Tacos and a Mickey Pretzel.
- Even the tables nearby have received a Fanta makeover.
- Nearby, guests can pose with this fun Fanta photo backdrop, featuring some more spooky Halloween iconography.
