Photos: Disney California Adventure’s Studio Catering Co. Gets a Spooky Fanta Sponsored Makeover

The Studio Catering Co. truck in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure has received a Halloween Time makeover, courtesy of Fanta.

What’s Happening:

  • Studio Catering Co., which often receives makeovers and speciality menu items for various events, has received a Fanta sponsored overlay for Halloween.
  • The truck has been covered in an orange wrap, which features the Fanta logo alongside some typical Halloween iconography – from pumpkins to bats and spiders.

  • The menu currently consists of a Chile Relleno Burrito, Asian-Inspired Spicy Pork Tacos and a Mickey Pretzel.

  • Even the tables nearby have received a Fanta makeover.

  • Nearby, guests can pose with this fun Fanta photo backdrop, featuring some more spooky Halloween iconography.

More from Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort:

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com throughout the weekend for continuing coverage from the launch of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort – and follow our Live Blog for updates live from the parks!

