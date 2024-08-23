Downtown Disney District Plays Host To Special Entertainment, Menu Items, and Merchandise During Halloween Time

It’s Halloween TIme at the Disneyland Resort, and to celebrate, many of the locations throughout the Downtown Disney District are getting in on the fun with special merchandise and menu items for the season, not to mention the return of Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit throughout the district!

What’s Happening:

From August 23rd through October 31st, the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort is getting into the Halloween Time fun, and numerous participating locations throughout the district will be hosting special offers.

Check out the special offers at each location below: Ballast Point Brewing Company – A special menu item: Black Garlic Thai Chili Wings tossed in spicy black garlic Thai chili sauce. Beignets Expressed – Caramel Apple Crumble. A beignet with caramel apple icing and caramel drizzle with pumpkin-spiced crumbles. Note that this offer doesn’t begin until October 1st, but extends outside of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, available through November 21st. Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes – Fright Night Mini CrazyShake Flight: Candy Apple Mini CrazyShake, Pumpkin Pie Mini CrazyShake, and Witch’s Brew Mini CrazyShake. Note that this is only available October 31st through November 3rd. California Churro – Spooky Churro, covered in peanut butter, chocolate, and peanut butter candies will be available starting on October 1st through Halloween. A Witches Brew Churro – a green sour apple churro with edible glitter and caramel, with sour gummy candies – will be available October 28th through 31st. Centrico – Specialty drinks: Casa de Sangre Margarita for those 21 and up and the all-ages Pumpkin Spice Horchata. A cinnamon sugar Boo-nuelo is also available now through November 3rd. Kayla’s Cake – Dulce de leche Macarons with buttercream and salted caramel ganache will be available starting September 1st, available through Halloween. Naples Ristorante e Bar – Pumpkins and Pancakes event on select dates. An experience that includes, family-style breakfast with hot cocoa and cider, pumpkin picking and decorating, a photo op, take-home treats, and bottomless mimosas for those 21 and over. This will take place on October 19th, 20th, 26th, and 27th. Reservations for this experience can be made at their official site, here. Paseo – Guests ages 21 & up can enjoy the Muertos Margarita, made with tequila blanco, margarita mix, OJ, pineapple juice, and salted black sugar foam. Pumpkin Dulce is also offered up, both of which will be available now through November 3rd. Salt & Straw – Pumpkin Spiced Waffle Cone, infused with warming spices. Splitsville Luxury Lanes – Mad King Burger and Ghost Brownies (topped with torched marshmallow) are offered up, alongside a specialty beverage for those 21 and up, Vampire’s Kiss, made with raspberry vodka and black raspberry liqueur, topped with Moscato. Tiendita – A Halloween Buñuelo with chocolate, cinnamon sugar, and seasonal corn is available now through November 3rd. Lovepop – Midnight Floral Bouquet, a Halloween Greetings Pop-Up Card, and a Marvel Marceline’s Confectionary Cart – Halloween themed treats are available, including a Black Bat Minnie Caramel Apple, a Candy Corn Minnie Apple, Minnie Bat Cereal Treat (dipped in black dark chocolate), and a Halloween Marshmallow Wand (marshmallows on a stick dipped in caramel). Pandora Jewelry – Disney Villains Collection, featuring looks inspired by favorite villains Cruella The Downtown Disney Live! Stage will play host to a ghostly a capella group Friday through Sunday evenings, starting on September 6th, through Halloween night. Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit kicks off on August 30th, running through November 1st. Maps for the activity can be purchased at select locations, including World of Disney, Disney’s Pin Traders, The Disney Dress Shop, and Disney Home. The activity allows those visiting the Downtown Disney District to search for pumpkins (that look an awful lot like Disney Characters) and place stickers on a map once they are found.

