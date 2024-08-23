Photos: New Costumes Shared From Upcoming “The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Musical World of Coco!” at Disney California Adventure

Disneyland shared the first look at the new costumes coming to The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Musical World of Coco! at Disney California Adventure.
This updated show will be reminiscent of A Musical Celebration of Coco that has called Disney California Adventure home since the Fall of 2017, but revamped and revitalized.
Plaza de la Familia is open at Disney California Adventure starting today, including new decor and delicious new items to taste in celebration of Día de los Muertos. However, The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Musical World of Coco! will open on August 30th.
