Photos: Ghosts, Pumpkins and Costumed Disney Friends Take Over Downtown Disney for Halloween Time

Happy Halloween Time! It’s August 23rd, which can only mean one thing… the kick off of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort! We’ll begin our look at the festivities with some photos of the decorations to be found throughout the Downtown Disney District.

As guests approach Downtown Disney from the parking lot, banners can be found featuring the iconic Mickey pumpkin that calls Main Street U.S.A. home each year. Once inside Downtown Disney, you’ll find these delightful trick-or-treating ghosts in some of the planters, along with some bat-shaped topiaries.

A number of locations have some tasteful pumpkins atop their entrances.

Some of Lovepop’s wonderful Halloween-themed cards are on display in their windows.

Many of the Disney stores within Downtown Disney, such as World of Disney and Disney Home, have Halloween shop window displays.

Donald features as a joyous wizard on top of a pumpkin in this display near Sephora and Napolini.

Over by World of Disney, this delightful display featuring Mickey, Minnie and Pluto, that once featured along the tram route, can now be found alongside the small waterfall.

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com throughout the weekend for continuing coverage from the launch of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort – and follow our Live Blog for updates live from the parks!