Photos: Mickey and Friends Debut New Halloween Costumes at Disneyland for 2024

Halloween Time has descended upon the Disneyland Resort, and as has become tradition over the last few years, Mickey and friends are once again sporting brand-new costumes.

We were able to meet with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto to check out their new costumes, created specifically for 2024’s Halloween festivities. Mickey and Minnie appear to be a vampire and witch, respectively, with plenty of colors on top of a black base.

Donald and Daisy are donning similar costumes, with Donald appearing to take on the guise of a wizard.

Lastly, Goofy is dressed as a scarecrow, while Pluto has a delightfully cute pumpkin on his head.

