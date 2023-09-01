Photos: Mickey and Friends Once Again Debut New Halloween Costumes at Disneyland

Halloween Time has descended upon the Disneyland Resort, and Mickey and friends are once again sporting brand-new costumes made just for the 2023 Halloween season.
Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Pluto, Chip, Dale and Clarabelle all sport brand-new costumes. Each is similar to one and other, with a primary color scheme of orange and a dark teal.
We love Donald’s vampire fangs!
Chip & Dale are dressed in ghostly attire, with a pumpkin face peeking through.
Clarabelle looking fabulous as always!
As a refresher, click here to see the costumes that debuted during last year’s Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort.
