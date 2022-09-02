Photos: Mickey and Friends Debut New Halloween Costumes at Disneyland

The Halloween Time fun continues at Disneyland Park, where some of your favorite characters are sporting brand-new outfits made just for the 2022 Halloween season.

What’s Happening:

You can see Mickey Mouse as a jack-o-lantern, Minnie Mouse as a witch, Goofy as a haunted apple tree, Donald Duck as candy corn, and other new looks from Daisy Duck, Clarabelle, Chip and Dale, and Pluto, as well!

Of course, you can find Mickey and all his friends throughout the day on Main Street, U.S.A.

Mickey sports a fun look with a jack-o-lantern suspended around his waist.

Minnie is dressed as a purple witch.

Donald looks just like a candy corn, with a helmet forming the top of the candy corn.

Perhaps the best new look is Goofy as a haunted apple tree, and he was really playing into it!

Chip ‘n Dale are two cute skeletons with a clear love of candy.

Even Pluto is getting a little spooky, with a dog collar cauldron that says “Boo,” complete with a couple of dog bones.

More Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort:

