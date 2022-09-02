Photos: Mickey and Friends Debut New Halloween Costumes at Disneyland

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

The Halloween Time fun continues at Disneyland Park, where some of your favorite characters are sporting brand-new outfits made just for the 2022 Halloween season.

What’s Happening:

  • You can see Mickey Mouse as a jack-o-lantern, Minnie Mouse as a witch, Goofy as a haunted apple tree, Donald Duck as candy corn, and other new looks from Daisy Duck, Clarabelle, Chip and Dale, and Pluto, as well!
  • Of course, you can find Mickey and all his friends throughout the day on Main Street, U.S.A.
  • Mickey sports a fun look with a jack-o-lantern suspended around his waist.

  • Minnie is dressed as a purple witch.

  • Donald looks just like a candy corn, with a helmet forming the top of the candy corn.

  • Perhaps the best new look is Goofy as a haunted apple tree, and he was really playing into it!

Chip ‘n Dale are two cute skeletons with a clear love of candy.

  • Even Pluto is getting a little spooky, with a dog collar cauldron that says “Boo,” complete with a couple of dog bones.

More Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort:

Halloween 2022 coverage is presented by shopDisney

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning