Bruno from “Encanto” Coming to Oogie Boogie Bash

We shouldn’t be talking about him, but there’s no avoiding Bruno at Oogie Boogie Bash! The misunderstood character from Encanto will be making his first ever Disney Parks appearance at this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- No official details have been released regarding Bruno’s attendance at the Disneyland Resort’s Halloween event.
- However we did spot this backdrop being set up in Grizzly Peak, near the lift hill of Grizzly River Run, which features an Encanto-inspired design.
- Two new villains were previously teased by Disney to be joining Oogie Boogie Bash, believed at the time to be Mother Gothel from Tangled and the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus.
- But does this mean Bruno is replacing one of those or will be joining alongside them? Afterall, he is much more of a misunderstood character than a villain.
- Unfortunately, all tickets to this year’s event nights are sold out.
- If you can’t make it, be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place on the first night of the event (Tuesday, September 6th) for complete coverage!
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Check out what’s new this year at Haunted Mansion Holiday, including an all-new gingerbread house.
- Artificial turf has been installed at the floral Mickey at the entrance of Disneyland, along with the front lawn of The Haunted Mansion.
- Disney Vacation Club has announced the development of the first-ever Member Lounge coming to the Disneyland Resort, the “Disney Vacation Club Star View Station,” which is expected to open in the first half of 2023.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Halloween 2022 coverage is presented by shopDisney