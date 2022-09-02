Bruno from “Encanto” Coming to Oogie Boogie Bash

We shouldn’t be talking about him, but there’s no avoiding Bruno at Oogie Boogie Bash! The misunderstood character from Encanto will be making his first ever Disney Parks appearance at this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

No official details have been released regarding Bruno’s attendance at the Disneyland Resort

However we did spot this backdrop being set up in Grizzly Peak, near the lift hill of Grizzly River Run Encanto -inspired design.

-inspired design. Two new villains were previously teased by Disney Tangled and the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus .

and the Sanderson Sisters from . But does this mean Bruno is replacing one of those or will be joining alongside them? Afterall, he is much more of a misunderstood character than a villain.

Unfortunately, all tickets to this year’s event nights are sold out

If you can’t make it, be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place on the first night of the event (Tuesday, September 6th) for complete coverage!

