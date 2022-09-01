Disneyland Installs More Artificial Turf As Part of Water Conservation Effort Ahead Of HalloweenTime

Disneyland guests will notice the grass is a little greener on display at the Mickey Floral and outside of the Haunted Mansion when HalloweenTime kicks off at the Disneyland Resort tomorrow, according to The OC Register.

What’s Happening:

Tomorrow, September 2nd, marks the official beginning of HalloweenTime at the Disneyland Resort and guests who come to partake in the festivities might notice new artificial turf placed in the iconic Mickey Floral display at Disneyland’s entrance.

Along with the Mickey Floral, those visiting the Haunted Mansion, which will have reopened as this year’s edition of Haunted Mansion Holiday

The two new locations featuring the synthetic grass are part of a much larger drought-fighting water conservation effort that has gone largely unnoticed, as was intended. More locations will be adding artificial turf in locations throughout the resort in a phased approach, all in an effort to help save water.

The high-end turf is much more difficult to detect with a passing glance, with the Disneyland Resort using more than eight different types that have gray, brown, and off-white blades of grass intermittently woven to give a more natural look.

Think this is brand new? The effort dates back to a major installation in 2012 with the opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure

Back in July, the grass around the “Storybook” letters of the Storybook Land Canal Boats Casey Jr. Circus Train

This isn’t to say that all of the grass and landscaping is being converted to the fake stuff. Some areas have been replaced by bushes, plants, and flowers that use less water than grass. And, when the horticulture team does plant grass, they use warmer climate grasses as opposed to cooler climate types, and those use 50% less water.