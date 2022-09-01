Disney Vacation Club Star View Station Member Lounge Coming to Disneyland in 2023

Disney Vacation Club has announced the development of the first-ever Member Lounge coming to the Disneyland Resort, the “Disney Vacation Club Star View Station,” which is expected to open in the first half of 2023.

What’s Happening:

The new Member Lounge will reside in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park, on the second floor of the Star Wars

The sleekly designed “space” will be home to a dedicated Disney Vacation Club Member Services team, plenty of casual seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, device-charging stations and more.

When it opens the new lounge will be available to eligible Disney Vacation Club Members with valid park tickets and reservations to Disneyland Park.

Today, there are a total of 15 Disney Vacation Club properties across four states, including Disney’s Riviera Resort, the newest Disney Vacation Club property at Walt Disney World Resort, the recently expanded Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

Construction is underway at the proposed new Disney Vacation Club Resort at Disneyland Resort, the 12-story tower, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel