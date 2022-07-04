Disneyland Halloween Party “Oogie Boogie Bash” Sold Out for 2022 Season

Ticket’s to the Disneyland Resort’s separate-ticket Halloween parties, Oogie Boogie Bash, are now sold out for the season.

What’s Happening:

  • If you dragged your feet on planning your fall festivities, it is sadly too late to add Oogie Boogie Bash to your plans.
  • Tickets for this separate-ticket party hosted inside Disney California Adventure Park went on sale on June 28th for Magic Key Holders and D23 members, opening up to everyone on June 30th.
  • By July 3rd, all 23 dates were declared sold out by a message on Disneyland.com’s event webpage. The event runs from September 6th through October 31st.
  • Highlights of Oogie Boogie Bash include immersive treat trails, “Mickey’s Trick and Treat” show, the “Frightfully Fun Parade,” Villains Grove at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, and event-exclusive character encounters.
  • Disneyland has teased that two new villains will be added to the event-exclusive character lineup, giving two hints in a social media post about who they might be.
  • While the Oogie Boogie Bash event is now sold out, there’s still plenty of fun to be had during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, including the following offerings:
    • Disneyland Park
      • Seasonal decorations, including pumpkins all over Main Street, U.S.A. and the iconic giant Mickey pumpkin in Town Square.
      • The Haunted Mansion becomes Haunted Mansion Holiday, an overlay featuring characters from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
      • Disney characters in brand-new Halloween looks and Disney villains throughout the park.
      • Halloween Screams” fireworks spectacular (Weekend Nights from September 2nd – October 31st).
      • Día de los Muertos decorations in Frontierland.
      • Specialty food and beverage offerings.
    • Disney California Adventure Park
    • Downtown Disney
      • Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit (September 9th – October 31st).
      • Colorful pumpkin decorations.
      • Specialty food and beverage offerings.
      • Specialty food and beverage offerings.
    • Hotels of the Disneyland Resort
      • Halloween-themed lobby displays.

