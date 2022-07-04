Disneyland Halloween Party “Oogie Boogie Bash” Sold Out for 2022 Season

If you dragged your feet on planning your fall festivities, it is sadly too late to add Oogie Boogie Bash to your plans.

Tickets for this separate-ticket party hosted inside Disney California Adventure Park went on sale on June 28th for Magic Key Holders and D23 members, opening up to everyone on June 30th.

By July 3rd, all 23 dates were declared sold out by a message on Disneyland.com’s event webpage . The event runs from September 6th through October 31st.

Highlights of Oogie Boogie Bash include immersive treat trails, “Mickey’s Trick and Treat” show, the “ Frightfully Fun Parade ,” Villains Grove at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail , and event-exclusive character encounters.