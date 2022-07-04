Disneyland Halloween Party “Oogie Boogie Bash” Sold Out for 2022 Season

Ticket’s to the Disneyland Resort’s separate-ticket Halloween parties, Oogie Boogie Bash, are now sold out for the season.
What’s Happening:
- If you dragged your feet on planning your fall festivities, it is sadly too late to add Oogie Boogie Bash to your plans.
- Tickets for this separate-ticket party hosted inside Disney California Adventure Park went on sale on June 28th for Magic Key Holders and D23 members, opening up to everyone on June 30th.
- By July 3rd, all 23 dates were declared sold out by a message on Disneyland.com’s event webpage. The event runs from September 6th through October 31st.
- Highlights of Oogie Boogie Bash include immersive treat trails, “Mickey’s Trick and Treat” show, the “Frightfully Fun Parade,” Villains Grove at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, and event-exclusive character encounters.
- Disneyland has teased that two new villains will be added to the event-exclusive character lineup, giving two hints in a social media post about who they might be.
- While the Oogie Boogie Bash event is now sold out, there’s still plenty of fun to be had during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, including the following offerings:
- Disneyland Park
- Seasonal decorations, including pumpkins all over Main Street, U.S.A. and the iconic giant Mickey pumpkin in Town Square.
- The Haunted Mansion becomes Haunted Mansion Holiday, an overlay featuring characters from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- Disney characters in brand-new Halloween looks and Disney villains throughout the park.
- “Halloween Screams” fireworks spectacular (Weekend Nights from September 2nd – October 31st).
- Día de los Muertos decorations in Frontierland.
- Specialty food and beverage offerings.
- Disney California Adventure Park
- Seasonal decorations, including Oogie Boogie at the main entrance, bats flying out of Cartha Circle Restaurant’s tower, and the Headless Horseman statue.
- Mickey Mouse and friends in old-fashioned Halloween styles on Buena Vista Street.
- “Radiator Screams” overlay of Radiator Springs in Cars Lan, including characters in “car-stumes” and attraction overlays “Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree” and “Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween.”
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! in Avengers Campus becomes Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark at night.
- Plaza de la Familia (September 2nd – November 2nd) – live entertainment, “A Musical Celebration of Coco,” delightful foods, hands-on crafts and interactive experiences to celebrate Día De Los Muertos.
- Specialty food and beverage offerings.
- Downtown Disney
- Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit (September 9th – October 31st).
- Colorful pumpkin decorations.
- Specialty food and beverage offerings.
- Hotels of the Disneyland Resort
- Halloween-themed lobby displays.
