Disneyland Resort Teases Two New Villains Appearing During This Year’s Oogie Boogie Bash

As we approach Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, we are getting a bit of a tease of more villains that we can find while attending this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash.

Let the frightfully fun guessing begin! Can you guess which two villains are joining this year’s Immersive Treat Trails at #OogieBoogieBash – A Disney Halloween Party?

For more information about this separately ticketed event, visit https://t.co/iEwOE0eTKp pic.twitter.com/pasRsY59QL — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) June 29, 2022

What’s Happening:

With Oogie Boogie Bash on the horizon as part of the Disneyland Resort’s Halloween festivities, the official Disneyland Resort Twitter account has tweeted Disney California Adventure

The video asks fans to try and guess the villains, showing off only a teapot with a deteriorating flower (not a rose) as well as a candelabra with three flames being blown out one by one.

Fans are responding to the tweet with answers that run the gamut from Beauty and the Beast to Marvel Tangled and the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus. Others stick with their Marvel guess and suggest the Scarlet Witch.

Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party will be offered as a separate-ticket event at Disney California Adventure park on 23 select nights starting Sept. 6, through Oct. 31, 2022. And new this year: members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club may purchase tickets to their own Oogie Boogie Bash night on Sept. 10 during D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

On 23 select nights beginning Sept. 6, through Oct. 31, 2022, the separate-ticket, after-park hours event Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party at Disney California Adventure park will add to the family-friendly fun during Halloween Time. This limited-capacity event offers kids and guests of all ages the opportunity to enjoy the park's attractions, unique entertainment, character sightings and more, while dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes. In addition to taking in all the spook-tacular sights and trick-or-treating experiences, guests attending Oogie Boogie Bash will also be able to explore areas inside Disney California Adventure park that remain open during the party, including Avengers Campus and Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.