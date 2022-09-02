Photos/Video: Haunted Mansion Holiday Returns to Disneyland

Halloween Time has begun at the Disneyland Resort, and with that comes the annual Haunted Mansion Holiday transformation, of course inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Let’s take a look at what’s new this year.

What’s Happening:

Lots of guests were excited to get their first ride on Haunted Mansion Holiday for the season. The Stand-By wait time was posted over 100 minutes when we visited, and the Lightning Lane return line stretched towards Critter Country!

In addition to replacing the floral Mickey grass

On the inside, there are no noticeable differences this year, aside from of course the always popular gingerbread house.

This year's new original design

Why not light a pumpkin scented candle or sip from a pumpkin spice latte and enjoy our complete ride through of Haunted Mansion Holiday!?

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from the first day of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort!

shopDisney Halloween 2022 coverage is presented by