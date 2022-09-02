Disneyland Previews 2022 Haunted Mansion Holiday Gingerbread House as Popular Overlay Returns

Halloween has officially arrived throughout the Disneyland Resort. At Disneyland Park, Haunted Mansion Holiday returns with a spooky transformation inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. As part of the annual tradition, a new gingerbread house has debut in the ride’s ballroom scene.

What's Happening:

At Disneyland Park, the Haunted Mansion Holiday has returned with the transformation inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas .

. The popular gingerbread house is back as well — and this year's new original design features some mischievous cookies who have stolen their way into Sandy Claws’ festivities in the ballroom.

Disney Parks shared on their TikTok this year's theme.

And here’s another look at the gingerbread house from our ride on the attraction:

Also at Disneyland Park, some of your favorite characters will be in their new outfits for trick-or-treating.

The costumes are made just for the 2022 Halloween season.

You can see Mickey Mouse as a jack-o-lantern, Minnie Mouse as a witch, Goofy as a haunted apple tree, Donald Duck as candy corn, and other new looks from Daisy Duck, Clarabelle, Chip and Dale, and Pluto, as well!

