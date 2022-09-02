Video: “A Musical Celebration of Coco” Returns to Plaza de la Familia

Paradise Gardens in Disney California Adventure comes alive with a celebration featuring all things Coco, during Halloween Time with the Plaza de la Familia, an immersive celebration of the everlasting bonds of family.

What’s Happening:

The festive “A Musical Celebration of Coco” is told by the entertaining storytellers of Plaza de la Familia and celebrates the popular songs from the film, including the Oscar-winning, “Remember Me”. As the lead storyteller Mateo recounts Miguel’s fantastical journey into the Land of the Dead Miguel appears as a whimsical, hand-animated dimensional figure, joining a musical gathering that brings together a lively troupe of singers and folklórico dancers dressed in beautiful, authentic costumes accompanied by the Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Divas.

“A Musical Celebration of Coco” is performed several times daily.

Guests can also enjoy stirring Mariachi concerts performed on the bandstand while they dine on delicious Mexican food at Paradise Garden Grill.

Check out our full video of this year’s “A Musical Celebration of Coco” below:

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from the first day of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort!

