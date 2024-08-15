Updated “Coco” Show Coming to Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure

An updated Coco show is coming to Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure this fall.

What’s Happening:

While “A Musical Celebration of Coco” has been featured at Disney California Adventure for the Halloween season every year since 2017, this year will see an updated show debut.

“The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Musical World of Coco!” will bring to life the everlasting bonds of family with songs, dancing and the whimsical figure of Miguel. Guests will also see colorful representations of the spirit guides, Dante and Pepita.

This updated show is part of Plaza de la Familia, which will feature beautiful décor, dining and more that celebrate the spirit of Día de los Muertos.

While Plaza de la Familia kicks off on August 23rd, the new Coco show won’t debut until the following week, on August 30th.

The show will be performed several times daily through November 2nd, 2024.

After the show, you can snap a selfie with the hand-animated figure of Miguel from Coco.

Below, check out a performance of “A Musical Celebration of Coco” from last year, which turned out to be that iteration of the show’s final year.

