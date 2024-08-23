Dr. Doofenshmirtz Debuts Ahead of the First Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

Hopefully Perry the Platypus is nearby, as Dr. Doofenshmirtz has debuted at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

  • He will be joined this year by Hades, also hinted at in the teaser video from the start of the month.
  • As always, these characters are set to be a part of various treat trails around the park, not proper meet and greets, yet still interactive experiences.
  • He will make his proper Oogie Boogie Bash debut at the sold-out event on August 25th.

