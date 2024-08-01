Two New Villains Announced For Disneyland Resort’s Oogie Boogie Bash

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Two new dastardly baddies are heading to Disneyland Resort’s Oogie Boogie Bash.

What’s Happening:

  • As is tradition for the yearly Halloween event at Disney California Adventure, a vague Instagram reel has quietly revealed two new villains heading to this year’s event.
  • Hades, the God of the Underworld, gets top billing with a Greecian vase leading into a fiery blaze.
  • The second character, however, showcases a board of random switches and pulls as a hat peeks out from behind. Could that be a platypus? Wait…PERRY the Platypus?!
  • With the white lab coat, it looks to be Dr. Doofenshmirtz will be leaving his evil incorporated to join the fun at Oogie Boogie Bash.

  • Oogie Boogie Bash is already sold out for the 2024 season.

More Disneyland News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight