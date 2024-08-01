Two New Villains Announced For Disneyland Resort’s Oogie Boogie Bash

Two new dastardly baddies are heading to Disneyland Resort’s Oogie Boogie Bash.

What’s Happening:

As is tradition for the yearly Halloween event at Disney California Adventure

Hades, the God of the Underworld, gets top billing with a Greecian vase leading into a fiery blaze.

The second character, however, showcases a board of random switches and pulls as a hat peeks out from behind. Could that be a platypus? Wait…PERRY the Platypus?!

With the white lab coat, it looks to be Dr. Doofenshmirtz will be leaving his evil incorporated to join the fun at Oogie Boogie Bash.

Oogie Boogie Bash is already sold out for the 2024 season.

