Two New Villains Announced For Disneyland Resort’s Oogie Boogie Bash

Two new dastardly baddies are heading to Disneyland Resort’s Oogie Boogie Bash.
What’s Happening:
- As is tradition for the yearly Halloween event at Disney California Adventure, a vague Instagram reel has quietly revealed two new villains heading to this year’s event.
- Hades, the God of the Underworld, gets top billing with a Greecian vase leading into a fiery blaze.
- The second character, however, showcases a board of random switches and pulls as a hat peeks out from behind. Could that be a platypus? Wait…PERRY the Platypus?!
- With the white lab coat, it looks to be Dr. Doofenshmirtz will be leaving his evil incorporated to join the fun at Oogie Boogie Bash.
- Oogie Boogie Bash is already sold out for the 2024 season.
