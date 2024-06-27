“Together Forever” Fireworks to Continue Beyond Pixar Fest Before “Halloween Screams” Returns on August 23rd

Following the conclusion of Pixar Fest on August 4th, performances of “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” will continue through August 22nd, before making way for the annual return of Halloween Screams.

What’s Happening:

“Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” will continue performances at Disneyland

After originally debuting in 2018, “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” has been enhanced with new scenes and characters from films such as Onward, Soul, Luca, Turning Red and Elemental.

Then, from August 23rd through October 31st, Halloween Screams will make its annual return as Halloween Time takes over the Disneyland Resort

In the evenings, the haunting atmosphere at Disneyland Park culminates in Halloween Screams as the nighttime spectacular conjures visions of Disney villains, along with spooky projections and special effects in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, “ it’s a small world

On select nights, sparkling fireworks seize the sky in a spellbinding spectacle.

Plus, MagicBand+ adds an eerie element to the show as it lights up and pulses as if to send a sign from the spirits beyond.