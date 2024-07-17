Disneyland Resort Announces Limited Time Ticket Offer for Anaheim Residents

Disneyland Resort is announcing a special ticket offer specifically for Anaheim residents.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of Disneyland park’s anniversary, and to show appreciation to the residents of the city the theme park has called home since 1955, Disneyland Resort is announcing a special ticket offer for local Anaheim residents.
- For a limited time, Anaheim residents can visit a Disneyland theme park for as low as $69 for a 1-day, 1-Park ticket.
- The Anaheim Resident Ticket Offer will be available for purchase beginning today for visits August 5 – September 26, 2024.
- Valid admission and theme park reservation for the same park on the same date are required for park entry.
- Guests can visit Disneyland.com/AnaheimResidentOffer to learn more.
Highlights to Experience at Disneyland Resort:
- Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular will continue performances at Disneyland Park through Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024 – offering additional opportunities for guests visiting this summer to experience this heartwarming show, which was enhanced with new scenes this year. Celebrating the heart of Pixar storytelling, this nighttime spectacular will take you on an emotional journey of friendship as Pixar pals meet for the first time, set out on adventures, overcome adversity, and, in the end, forge everlasting bonds—together.
- Fantasmic!, Disney’s longest-running nighttime spectacular, has returned to Rivers of America in Disneyland Park. Refreshed moments from the iconic show feature live performances and special effects that take guests on a journey through Mickey Mouse’s imagination, filled with fantastic events and images as seen in classic films from Walt Disney Animation Studios such as Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin and Tangled. A new climactic battle sequence between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent is brought to life with updated special effects, along with the return of the thrilling shipboard confrontation between Peter Pan and Captain Hook from Peter Pan.
- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, which is fun for all ages, returns for a spellbinding season beginning Aug. 23, 2024, bringing autumn décor, Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best, seasonally themed attractions, treats and festivities across the resort.
- From Aug. 23 through Oct. 31, 2024, Halloween Screams nighttime spectacular will perform at Disneyland Park.
- Plaza de la Familia, beginning Aug. 23, 2024, celebrates the spirit of Día de los Muertos in Disney California Adventure Park through a cultural experience featuring storytelling and music from Pixar’s Coco.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com