Photos / Video: Mickey’s Trick and Treat Returns for Day Guests During Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort

Previously performed only during Oogie Boogie Bash, all day visitors to Halloween Time this year at Disney California Adventure can enjoy the spooky fun of Mickey’s Trick and Treat show.

What’s Happening:

Throughout Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort

In years prior, this show, which replaces Disney Junior Dance Party at the Disney Theatre in Hollywood Land, would only perform during Oogie Boogie Bash.

With that, the Disney Theatre marquee has received a colorful Halloween overlay for the season.

With colorful projections and a lively host dressed as a mad scientist, the show promises to be a happy haunting you’ll not soon forget.

This music-filled show features 2 original Halloween songs, colorful video projections, frightful special effects, bubbles, surprises and lots of family-friendly, interactive fun.

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Donald make appearances dressed in their Halloween finest, complete with some fun Halloween-inspired backdrops.

Enjoy a full performance of Mickey’s Trick and Treat for yourself in the video below.

More from Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort: