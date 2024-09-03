Second Edition Carthay Circle Spooky Tree Flight Materializes on September 5th

Magic mirror on the wall, this is sure to be the fairest novelty of all…
What’s Happening:
- Inspired by the spooky trees from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a second edition of the Carthay Circle Spooky Tree Flight will soon be available.
- The flight features the Halloween Appletini, which consists of Crown Royal Regal Apple Flavored Whiskey, Apple Pucker Schnapps, and cranberry juice.
- Disney California Adventure visitors will be able pick this incredible novelty for themselves beginning September 5th at Carthay Circle Restaurant.
- See what other treats Disneyland guests can enjoy in the Halloween Time Foodie Guide.
