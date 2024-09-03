Second Edition Carthay Circle Spooky Tree Flight Materializes on September 5th

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Magic mirror on the wall, this is sure to be the fairest novelty of all…

What’s Happening:

  • Inspired by the spooky trees from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a second edition of the Carthay Circle Spooky Tree Flight will soon be available.
  • The flight features the Halloween Appletini, which consists of Crown Royal Regal Apple Flavored Whiskey, Apple Pucker Schnapps, and cranberry juice.
  • Disney California Adventure visitors will be able pick this incredible novelty for themselves beginning September 5th at Carthay Circle Restaurant.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning