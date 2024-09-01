Isabela and Luisa from “Encanto” Swing Into Disneyland Park for a Limited Time

Mirabel from Encanto is set to be joined by her two beloved sisters, Luisa and Isabela, in meet and greets at Disneyland Park.
What’s Happening:
- Almost three years on from the popular film’s debut, guests at Disneyland will now finally be able to meet with Luisa and Isabela – but only for a limited time.
- They’ll be appearing alongside or rotating with Mirabel at Zocalo Park in Frontierland, which was announced with this fun Instagram post.
- Luisa began meeting guests today, September 1st, and Isabela will be swinging in beginning this Tuesday, September 3rd.
- You’ll want to hurry in, as Disneyland notes this is only a limited-time offering. However, no end date has been given.
