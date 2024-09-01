Isabela and Luisa from “Encanto” Swing Into Disneyland Park for a Limited Time

Mirabel from Encanto is set to be joined by her two beloved sisters, Luisa and Isabela, in meet and greets at Disneyland Park.

What’s Happening:

Almost three years on from the popular film’s debut, guests at Disneyland will now finally be able to meet with Luisa and Isabela – but only for a limited time.

They’ll be appearing alongside or rotating with Mirabel at Zocalo Park in Frontierland, which was announced with this fun Instagram post.

Luisa began meeting guests today, September 1st, and Isabela will be swinging in beginning this Tuesday, September 3rd.

You’ll want to hurry in, as Disneyland notes this is only a limited-time offering. However, no end date has been given.

