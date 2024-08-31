Voice of Baymax Scott Adsit Celebrates One Year of San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure

A familiar voice has arrived at Disney California Adventure to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Big Hero 6 themed area of the park, San Fransokyo Square.

What’s Happening:

Scott Adsit, the voice of Baymax in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Big Hero 6, recently visited the Disneyland Resort

With the arrival of San Fransokyo last year, came an influx of decor themed to the popular Walt Disney Animation Studios film, setting the stage for a time in the city after the group of heroes defeated the Yokai.

Adsit even meets with Hiro in the new Meet & Greet area that debuted as part of San Fransokyo Square last year, and performs the trademark that his character does with Hiro in the film.

As Adsit strolls through the area, he enjoys Baymax themed snacks, including the signature Baymax Boudin Bread from Aunt Cass Cafe (formerly Pacific Wharf Cafe), all while sporting Baymax themed clothing. As he departs the area (he has a Baymax balloon in tow.