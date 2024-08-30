Video: “The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Music of Coco!” Debuts At Disney California Adventure

The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Music of Coco! has premiered at Disney California Adventure.

Now part of the park’s annual Dia De Los Muertos celebration at the park, the updated show adds new dancers, new costumes, and the same great Coco music that we’ve come to know and love.

And, most importantly, Miguel in puppet form appears to enjoy the festivities.

Watch – Debut Performance of The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Music of Coco!:

The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Music of Coco! will be performed daily at Disney California Adventure as part of the Disneyland Resort’s Halloween Time.

