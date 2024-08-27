Photos: Oogie Boogie Bash 2024 Event Guide – Treat Trails, Characters, Food, and More

Oogie Boogie Bash has returned at the Disneyland Resort. This hard-ticket after-hours event inside Disney California Adventure Park runs on select nights through October 31st, and there are a few new tricks and treats this year. The event doesn’t kick off for a couple of hours, but early check-in has begun and we have our first look at this year’s pocket guide and event map.

The Oogie Boogie Camera icon pinpoints where characters will be appearing, although the map itself doesn’t list who will be out for the event. Instead, it redirects Guests to the Disneyland app. At the time of this post, the only character listed in the app for the event is Oogie Boogie himself, who will be in the Disney Animation Building from 6:30 to 11:00 pm. However, Oogie Boogie is part of a treat trail, meaning it’s not a typical meet and greet, but the ability to snap a selfie as you keep moving past him.

Cauldrons point to Treat Trails, which is where some of the most exciting new characters will be found, including a new version of Hades from Hercules, Agatha Harkness in her new attire from the upcoming series Agatha All Along, and Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb.

Oogie Boogie Bash 2024 Treat Trails

Buena Vista Street Treat Trail – Buena Vista Street

Dr. Doofenshmirtz Treat Trail – Disney Theater, Hollywood Land

Oogie Boogie Treat Trail – Animation Academy

Hades Treat Trail – Hollywood Backlot Stage, Hollywood Land

Ernesto de la Cruz Treat Trail – Hyperion Theater Courtyard, Hollywood Land

Agatha Harkness Treat Trail – Ancient Sanctum, Avengers Campus

Madam Mim Treat Trail – Bountiful Valley Hideaway, Performance Corridor

Radiator Springs Racers

Yokai Treat Trail – San Fransokyo Maker's Market, San Fransokyo Square

Sid Treat Trail – Near Bing Bong's Sweet Stuff, Pixar Pier

World of Color

Judge Doom Treat Trail – Near Soarin' Around the World

Oogie Boogie Bash 2024 Entertainment

Villains Grove is back this year, a Disney Villains takeover of the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.

The Frightfully Fun Parade is again preceded by a ride of the Headless Horseman, with two scheduled parades during each party – 7:45 and 10:00 pm. The parade route is listed on the map, connecting Paradise Gardens to the intersection of Hollywood Land and Avengers Campus.

The back of the event guide includes a lot of information about event sponsors, including Hulu, Disney+, and candy makers Mars Wrigley and Werther’s Original. It’s also where you’ll find information on event-exclusive food and beverage options, plus merchandise.

Oogie Boogie Bash 2024 Food & Beverage Offerings

Flo's V8 Cafe

Garlic-Parmesan Chicken Strips

Orange Chicken Strips

Poison Apple Churro

Churros near Goofy's Sky School

Señor Buzz Churros

Minnie Mouse: Hocus Pocus Halloween Dress-Up Sipper

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Corn Dog Castle

Hollywood Lounge

Paradise Garden Grill

Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield

Smokejumpers Grill

Studio Catering Co.

Special Event Dining Opportunities

Wine Country Trattoria Oogie Boogie Bash Parade Dining – Enjoy a bewitching 3-course dinner at Wine Country Trattoria and return later for a wicked view of the Frightfully Fun Parade. Visit Wine Country Trattoria for details, availability, and pricing.

Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party – Indulge in a delicious assortment of sweet desserts and a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Visit the Disneyland app for details, availability, and pricing.

Oogie Boogie Bash 2024 Trick-or-Treat Bag

You get your event guide when you check in, which is also how you get this year’s trick-or-treat bag. One side promotes the new Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film, Moana 2, coming to theaters on November 27th.

The other side promotes the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place spin-off, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which doesn’t yet have a premiere date, but will be airing on Disney Channel and streaming on Disney+.

The sides of the bag promote Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween programming lineup, and…

… Disney Music’s Halloween Playlist, featuring music from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Stay tuned for more coverage of Oogie Boogie Bash of 2024.