New Scary Teddy Premium Popcorn Bucket Coming to Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Resort

The demonic teddy bear from the Tim Burton classic will be a perfect accessory to one of Disney’s most popular snacks.

Get Ready to Snack:

DisneyEats official Instagram Magic Kingdom Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

The Scary Teddy Premium Popcorn Bucket, inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas, will be available at the Walt Disney World

will be available at the While supplies last, this popcorn bucket is the perfect way to celebrate the spooky season.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party began earlier this month and will occur on select dates through October 31st. You can find more details about the event and tickets here

Disneyland

In the meantime, Disneyland Resort Haunted Mansion

Check out the full Instagram post below:

Read More Halloween: