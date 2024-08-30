New Scary Teddy Premium Popcorn Bucket Coming to Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Resort

The demonic teddy bear from the Tim Burton classic will be a perfect accessory to one of Disney’s most popular snacks.
Get Ready to Snack:
- DisneyEats official Instagram account has announced a new popcorn bucket coming to Magic Kingdom for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
- The Scary Teddy Premium Popcorn Bucket, inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas, will be available at the Walt Disney World located park during their premium ticketed Halloween event beginning September 2nd.
- While supplies last, this popcorn bucket is the perfect way to celebrate the spooky season.
- Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party began earlier this month and will occur on select dates through October 31st. You can find more details about the event and tickets here.
- Disneyland fans can also look forward to the new souvenir, as the popcorn bucket will arrive at the resort at a later date.
- In the meantime, Disneyland Resort guests can experience the malicious magic of the Halloween classic on Haunted Mansion Holiday. You’ll even be able to spot the Scary Teddy throughout the attraction.
- Check out the full Instagram post below:
Read More Halloween:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com