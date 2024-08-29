SeaWorld Orlando’s Family-Friendly Halloween Event Spooktacular Returns this Saturday

The family-friendly event is back for another year. Including trick-or-treating, dance parties, the ability to meet a mermaid and more, SeaWorld Orlando is going full out to celebrate the Halloween season.

Swim into Halloween at SeaWorld:

SeaWorld Orlando has announced that their Spooktacular event will return on August 31st.

The family-friendly Halloween event boasts a boat-load of activities and immersive experiences throughout the park. The event takes place every Saturday and Sunday through November 3rd, and Fridays from October 11th through the end of the event. Labor Day will also host Spooktacular.

This year’s event showcases a handful of new events and activities as well as returning favorites.

The family-friendly fall festivities include: New: Shamu & Crew Spooktacular Breakfast – Guests can start their day with the Shamu & Crew characters at SeaFire Grill. The character meet-and-greet breakfast is an additional cost. New: Harvest Maze – This family experience will allow guests to wonder their way through the twists and turns of this autumnal tradition. Reimagined: Pumpkin Garden and Storyteller – Inside the Pumpkin Garden, guests will find a school of friendly pumpkin fish. In addition to the interactive storytelling, guests will get to experience the brand new Bubble Dance Party. Trick-or-Treat Candy Trail – With 12 different stations, kids can get dressed up in their favorite costumes and collect candy. Guests will need to purchase a SeaWorld Trick-or-Treat bag to participate. Sesame Street Halloween Parade – Check out all your favorite Sesame Street characters in their halloween costumes for this musical offering. Scarecrow Halloween Dance Party – Taking place at Journey to Atlantis Plaza, families can bust a move with DJs playing throughout the day. Halloween Kids Crafts – On the candy path, kids can find coloring and crafts included with park admission. Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt – After purchasing a special map from Coconut Bay Traders, guests can embark on a parkwide scavenger hunt to track down SeaWorld’s Halloween friends. After completing the hunt, guests can return their completed maps to the shop for a unique prize. Costume Contest – On Friday event days, guests can enter a costume contest in front of Journey to Atlantis for the chance to win prizes. Meet-a-Mermaid – Take pictures with real mermaids, located along the trick-or-treat trail. Halloween Cookie Decorating – Located at Sesame Street Land, families can purchase cookie decorating kits and customize festive cookies. Halloween Storytime with Big Bird – At select times, kids can visit Big Bird’s Nest to hear some of his favorite Halloween stories.



Additionally, guests with allergies can participate in the Teal Pumpkin Program. This will allow guests to pick up teal tokens to exchange for allergy friendly treats at Coconut Bay Traders.

SeaWorld also reminds guests that everyone is welcome to wear a costume. However, guests 13 and older are prohibited from wearing masks or hoods. No face paint of any kind is allowed unless done by park artists. Normal dress code will be enforced.

Guests who want to take full advantage of the event can purchase a 2025 Fun Card, which will allow cardholders to attend the park for the rest of the year. The 2025 Fun Card can be purchased for $137.99 at www.SeaWorldOrlando.com

