SeaWorld Orlando Reveals Haunting New Details About Howl-O-Scream 2024

SeaWorld Orlando has revealed details about this year’s Howl-O-Scream event.
What’s Happening:
- This year’s Halloween event at SeaWorld Orlando will include five haunted houses, seven scare zones, two shows, and five interactive bars.
- D3LER1UM666 Laboratories returns this year, with four new houses joining the slate.
- The Ultimate Gamble follows a life-or-death casino.
- Water’s Edge Wellness Center promises serenity, but dark secrets are within its halls.
- Atlantis – Journey Below takes a darker look at the lost city.
- Farm 51 adds an eerie dread to the crops and cornfields.
- Blood Light District, Toxic Turmoil, Terrors of the Deep, and Carnevil Pier are four returning, fan-favorite scare zones that will be joined by three new horrifying areas.
- Paradise Palms will allow you to check in for a quick stay, but you might not be able to check out.
- Seeds of the Coven will bring witches' curses to life.
- Cannibal Harbor brings cannibalistic mariners to the seaside paths of the park.
- Monster Stomp and Siren’s Song will also return as the event’s two shows.
- A variety of interactive bars will be available for guests to continue facing their fears as they stop for a drink and a bite. The bars include Sacrificial Spirits, Space Gate 3, Longshoremen Tavern, Tormented, and CarnEvil Curiosities.
- Single-night and unlimited visit tickets are now available to purchase for SeaWorld Orlando’s 2024 Howl-O-Scream event here.
