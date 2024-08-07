SeaWorld Orlando Reveals Haunting New Details About Howl-O-Scream 2024

SeaWorld Orlando has revealed details about this year’s Howl-O-Scream event.

What’s Happening:

This year’s Halloween event at SeaWorld Orlando will include five haunted houses, seven scare zones, two shows, and five interactive bars.

D3LER1UM666 Laboratories returns this year, with four new houses joining the slate. The Ultimate Gamble follows a life-or-death casino. Water’s Edge Wellness Center promises serenity, but dark secrets are within its halls. Atlantis – Journey Below takes a darker look at the lost city. Farm 51 adds an eerie dread to the crops and cornfields.

Blood Light District, Toxic Turmoil, Terrors of the Deep, and Carnevil Pier are four returning, fan-favorite scare zones that will be joined by three new horrifying areas. Paradise Palms will allow you to check in for a quick stay, but you might not be able to check out. Seeds of the Coven will bring witches' curses to life. Cannibal Harbor brings cannibalistic mariners to the seaside paths of the park.

Monster Stomp and Siren ’s Song will also return as the event’s two shows.

and will also return as the event’s two shows. A variety of interactive bars will be available for guests to continue facing their fears as they stop for a drink and a bite. The bars include Sacrificial Spirits, Space Gate 3, Longshoremen Tavern, Tormented, and CarnEvil Curiosities.

Single-night and unlimited visit tickets are now available to purchase for SeaWorld Orlando’s 2024 Howl-O-Scream event here

