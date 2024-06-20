SeaWorld San Diego Welcomes Eight Flamingo Chicks to the Park

SeaWorld San Diego recently welcomed eight flamingo chicks to the park, which guests can now view at the flamingo exhibit.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld San Diego has recently welcomed eight adorable flamingo chicks, also known as flaminglets, to the park that guests can now view at the flamingo exhibit.

During the breeding season, each pair of flamingos creates a mud mound and lays a single egg, which is carefully incubated for 28 days before hatching. With a few more to hatch this season, in total, the park is now home to a flamboyance of 190 adult American flamingos.

SeaWorld San Diego visitors have the opportunity to see the park’s newest flamingo chicks in their mounds alongside their parents everyday at SeaWorld and once the chicks have left their nests, guests can get closer than ever as they mingle with and feed the flamingo flock as part of the Flamingo Up-Close Encounter, starting July 12.

Guests are invited to visit the park June 21-23 for a special celebration of the new chicks and indulge in flamingo-themed cupcakes offered at various restaurants and enjoy the all-new Flamingo Fizz cocktail, available throughout the weekend, including during Happy Hour Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Underwater Cantina.

Plus, any guest who wears pink or flamingo attire can enjoy an additional 10% discount at Manta Gifts.