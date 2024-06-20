Penguin Trek Announces Opening Date at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando has announced the opening date of its newest attraction.

What’s Happening:

Penguin Trek, located within the all-new Antarctica Realm, will open on July 7th, 2024.

The family launch coaster has guests boarding snowmobile-styled cars and becoming a part of an Antarctic expedition.

Riders will reach speeds of over 40MPH across 3020-feet of indoor/outdoor track.

The end of the journey drops off guests within the extraordinary penguin habitat.

The greater Antarctica Realm will also include South Pole Sips, the reopening of the Expedition Cafe, and the beloved penguin habitat.

Pass Members will have exclusive access to Penguin Trek with special ride times beginning July 2nd.

What They’re Saying:

Jon Peterson, President of SeaWorld Orlando: “We are incredibly excited to unveil our newest addition to SeaWorld Orlando’s outstanding coaster lineup. Penguin Trek offers a unique blend of thrills and education, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the wonders of Antarctica while highlighting our dedication to wildlife preservation and family-friendly fun. We’re looking forward to welcoming families and thrill seekers alike to experience the fun of this incredible coaster.

More SeaWorld News: