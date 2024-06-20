Penguin Trek Announces Opening Date at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando has announced the opening date of its newest attraction.
What’s Happening:
- Penguin Trek, located within the all-new Antarctica Realm, will open on July 7th, 2024.
- The family launch coaster has guests boarding snowmobile-styled cars and becoming a part of an Antarctic expedition.
- Riders will reach speeds of over 40MPH across 3020-feet of indoor/outdoor track.
- The end of the journey drops off guests within the extraordinary penguin habitat.
- The greater Antarctica Realm will also include South Pole Sips, the reopening of the Expedition Cafe, and the beloved penguin habitat.
- Pass Members will have exclusive access to Penguin Trek with special ride times beginning July 2nd.
What They’re Saying:
- Jon Peterson, President of SeaWorld Orlando: “We are incredibly excited to unveil our newest addition to SeaWorld Orlando’s outstanding coaster lineup. Penguin Trek offers a unique blend of thrills and education, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the wonders of Antarctica while highlighting our dedication to wildlife preservation and family-friendly fun. We’re looking forward to welcoming families and thrill seekers alike to experience the fun of this incredible coaster.
