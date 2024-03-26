What’s New at SeaWorld Orlando? – Updated Orca Encounter, New Dining Locations and Penguin Trek Construction

On March 21st, the very first SeaWorld opened its gates in San Diego, and we were invited out to SeaWorld Orlando to celebrate. You can check out our coverage of the festivities here, however following the event, we got to take a tour around the park with SeaWorld Orlando president Jon Peterson, to take a look at some of the latest changes and additions.

We’ll begin our tour at the Orca Encounter, which has received some new decorations and signage outside leading up to the stadium.

Entering inside the stadium, we see that the Orca Encounter stage has been remodeled, featuring a simple wooden design. Peterson said to expect more additions to the stage, including an Orca Encounter sign.

One half of Altitude Burgers, a recently opened dining location near Ice Breaker, has transitioned from the traditional cafeteria style set-up to a click-and-collect model, allowing for quicker service and greater efficiency.

Can you believe that Sesame Street Land is currently celebrating its 5th anniversary!? Special decor has been set up throughout the land for the celebration.

A new dining location recently opened between Sesame Street Land and Infinity Falls – Dockside Pizza Co. While the park has offered pizza before, this location has far more options, including a variety of pizza, subs and salads.

Dockside Pizza Co. also offers the same click-and-collect self checkout option as is now available at Altitude Burgers.

Across from Dockside Pizza Co. is the new Coaster Coffee Co. Express, offering Starbucks beverages to guests in need of caffeination at the back of the park.

We got an up-close look at the impressive track for the new Penguin Trek roller coaster, which seems very close to its opening this spring.

Finally, let’s take a look at the construction of Penguin Trek from ground level, where you can even walk underneath some of the track.

Guests can access Pacific Point Preserve, the sea lion animal habitat, by passing underneath Penguin Trek.