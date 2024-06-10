Video / Photos: SeaWorld San Diego Hosts Summer Spectacular for 2024 with New Shows, Food, Characters, More

This past Friday, Laughing Place was invited down to SeaWorld San Diego to check out the Summer Spectacular 2024 offerings at the Southern California theme park, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

First up, let’s go through the videos I shot of the new Summer Spectacular shows while visiting SeaWorld San Diego. The first one I saw was targeted at younger kids and took place in the Mission Bay Theater. It’s called “Shamu and Crew: Together Again” and features a number of costumed characters performing songs with a friendly human host.

Watch "Shamu and Crew – Together Again" FULL SHOW at SeaWorld San Diego 2024:

The second show on my list on Friday was “Flippers, Facts, and Fun: The Sea Lion Experience” in the park’s Sea Lion Stadium.

Watch "Flippers, Facts, and Fun: The Sea Lion Experience" FULL SHOW at SeaWorld San Diego 2024:

Third up is the very fun and energetic 90s-themed “BMX Blast! Powered by BODYARMOR” live stunt show in the Nautilus Amphitheater.

Watch "BMX Blast!" FULL SHOW at SeaWorld San Diego 2024:

Taking place once each evening during the summer at SeaWorld San Diego is the “So Much More to SEA” parade, in which some of your favorite friends from the above shows pop up again.

Watch "So Much More to SEA" parade at SeaWorld San Diego 2024:

Earlier that afternoon, I arrived at SeaWorld San Diego, checked in for that day’s media event, and took a look at the theme park’s new entrance, which I had not seen in person before.

Right outside the park’s main entrance sits a 60th anniversary beach chair photo op and a calendar of the 2024 season events that guests can plan to attend throughout the year.

There’s a lot more 60th anniversary decor inside the park as well, including banners, photo ops, and special stages for the big celebration.

I was also impressed by some of the new permanent decor, like this freshly designed and eye-catching entrance for Orca Encounter.

SeaWorld Summer Spectacular offers a nice variety of specialty summertime food and drinks throughout its run, and I spotted some food kiosks and their menus during my walk around the park.

At the media reception that afternoon, invited guests were able to try out some of the food and (perhaps most memorably) the tasty desserts, like this Shamu black-and-white cookie and a 60th anniversary SeaWorld cupcake.

Another thing I noticed while walking around SeaWorld San Diego was that the Jewels of the Sea jellyfish exhibit is continuing its construction (we attended the groundbreaking ceremony for this new exhibit last year). A couple nice new signs were visible behind the construction walls. Jewels of the Sea is “coming soon.”

I also made sure to stop by one of SeaWorld’s gift shops to take a look at some of the park’s 60th anniversary merchandise and apparel.

Before the park closes for the day each evening, there’s a “Laser Reef Summer Spectacular” laser show near the exit, but it’s a difficult thing to capture on camera. It does feel like a nice way to send off guests and features a lot of familiar music. There’s also a “Enchanted Wonders” fireworks spectacular that runs nightly through August 11, though it had not started yet on Friday.

And of course on my way out I caught the other side of the new entrance/exit, which thanks guests for coming and reminds them that their visit to the park helps SeaWorld save animals.

Overall it was a very fun trip down to SeaWorld San Diego to join in on the fun as the park kicks off its Summer Spectacular for 2024 and continues its 60th anniversary celebration! For additional information and to purchase advance tickets to the park, be sure to visit SeaWorld San Diego’s official website.