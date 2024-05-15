SeaWorld San Diego Introduces Humboldt Penguins on Exhibit

For the first time in over 40 years, SeaWorld San Diego has introduced its Humboldt Penguins on exhibit for visitors to see and learn from.

Humboldt penguins, distinguished by their black chest markings, are sociable birds found along the coasts of South America.

Formerly housed behind the scenes at SeaWorld San Diego, the Humboldt penguins were originally brought to the park for a breeding program managed under the AZA Species Survival Plan.

In collaboration with SeaWorld, an AZA accredited facility, the breeding program worked to ensure genetic diversity and the sustainability of the Humboldt penguin population.

After decades of success within the program, SeaWorld sent many of its Humboldt Penguins to other zoos and aquariums and continues to serve as a pillar of expertise and knowledge in the proper husbandry and care of penguins.

The 16 Humboldt penguins that remain are non-breeding birds, providing guests a limited-time opportunity to now view eight individual species of penguins in just one park.

There’s ‘So Much More to Sea’ at SeaWorld during its 60th anniversary this year.

Guests can view and learn all about the Humboldt penguins at their new habitat Penguin Point, formally Otter Outlook. Guests will now be able to see southern sea otters at their new home in Wild Arctic.

