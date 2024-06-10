Club Wyndham and SeaWorld Orlando Create the First-Ever SeaWorld Resort Suite

Club Wyndham and SeaWorld Orlando are partnering together to create the first-ever SeaWorld-themed hotel suite, themed around the park’s reimagined Antarctica Realm.

What’s Happening:

Club Wyndham has partnered with SeaWorld during its 60th Anniversary to introduce a custom designed suite at the Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek Resort near SeaWorld Orlando.

during its 60th Anniversary to introduce a custom designed suite at the Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek Resort near SeaWorld Orlando. Inspired by SeaWorld Orlando’s all-new Antarctica Realm, home to the brand-new Penguin Trek

Chilling behind a carved-out ice façade at the front door are all the amenities Club Wyndham is known for, such as fully equipped kitchens (for snow cone making) and separate living and dining areas (for spreading out under a dazzling icicle ceiling).

With plenty of Antarctic-themed games, a life size plush penguin to cuddle with, and projections of snow flurries and reflective water effects across the walls, these unique accommodations are the polar opposite of your typical summer vacation.

Every SeaWorld Suite rental booking includes: four (4) one-day park admissions to SeaWorld Orlando, complimentary parking, a Penguin Encounter, All-Day Dining, SeaWorld Reserved Seating, 1-time Quick Queue, and a One Day PhotoKey Access Pass – unlocking the ultimate SeaWorld experience for travelers.

A portion of each Club Wyndham SeaWorld Suite booking will be donated to the SeaWorld Conservation Fund

Since its inception, the Foundation has provided more than $20 million in grants to more than 1,300 global organizations and grassroots groups.

The Club Wyndham SeaWorld Suite sleeps up to four guests and is now available for three- and four-night reservations between August 1st and September 8th, 2024. Rates start at $439 per night.

An additional two-bedroom SeaWorld Suite is available exclusively as a benefit for Club Wyndham vacation club owners

What They’re Saying:

Annie Roberts, senior vice president of club and owner services, Club Wyndham: “We are thrilled to partner with SeaWorld to bring the Antarctic to life inside a very cool Club Wyndham suite this summer. This penguin-themed stay creates a once-in-a-lifetime vacation experience for our vacation club owners and guests. Pair that with a fantastic day at SeaWorld Orlando, and I guarantee your whole family will want to freeze time.”

Jon Peterson, park president, SeaWorld Orlando: "SeaWorld is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and we are excited to partner with Club Wyndham to capture the chill of Antarctica and the thrill of our newest launch coaster, opening this summer, in such a fun and unique way. In addition to bringing the fun in our parks, SeaWorld is committed to supporting nonprofit research and conservation efforts. Guests who book the Club Wyndham SeaWorld Suite will not only enjoy a great stay but can also feel good about supporting our mission to protect and preserve animal habitats and our oceans around the globe."