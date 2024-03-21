Photos / Video: SeaWorld Orlando Kicks Off SeaWorld’s 60th Anniversary with a Celebratory Event

60 years ago today, the very first SeaWorld opened its gates in San Diego, and this year, all SeaWorld parks are celebrating the momentous occasion. We were invited out to SeaWorld Orlando for the kickoff of the 60th anniversary celebration.

60th anniversary banners welcome guests to SeaWorld Orlando, featuring some of SeaWorld’s iconic logos over the years.

There’s “so much to sea” with 60 years of thrilling attractions and animal encounters, showcased by these signs.

The 60th anniversary logo can be found all throughout the entrance plaza.

We got a preview of some of the purple-hued merchandise for the 60th, which ranges from a Corkcicle to a Loungefly bag, and of course, plenty of apparel.

There’s even this adorable Precious Moments figure featuring the cutest whale, dolphin and sea lion.

A variety of special treats will be available throughout the park for the 60th, which includes some new and some returning items.

This wonderful silver orca popcorn bucket is coming soon, as well as a special cup.

Prior to the kickoff celebration, these stilt walkers came out to interact with the crowd, dressed in fabulous 60th anniversary wear.

In the video below, SeaWorld Orlando President Jon Peterson kicks off SeaWorld's 60th anniversary celebration with an opening ceremony touting the latest additions to the park.

During the ceremony, Peterson revealed that Shamu is returning to the park as a walkaround character, along with some of his sea creature friends, who promptly came out to pose for photos.

Shamu’s friends include Coral the Dolphin, Flip the Otter and Sydney the Shark.

The signature SeaWorld Orlando sign within the entrance plaza has received an overlay for the 60th.

Much of the 60th anniversary merchandise is now available at the SeaWorld Store.

Sydney the Shark was out meeting guests later in the day in front of this wonderful photo-op featuring a retro SeaWorld logo.