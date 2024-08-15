SeaWorld Orlando Reveals 2025 Event Lineup and Launches 2025 Fun Card

SeaWorld Orlando has revealed its 2025 event lineup in conjunction with the launch of its 2025 Fun Card, offering unlimited visits through all of 2025 and the rest of 2024 for FREE!

What’s Happening:

For as low as $137.99, less than the price of a single day ticket, guests can enjoy unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando through December 31, 2025. Plus, guests who buy now get the remainder of 2024 at no extra cost. This offer is only available for a limited time before prices go up.

Guests who purchase a Fun Card can experience SeaWorld’s remaining 2024 events, including Bayside Brews & BBQ, Spooktacular and Christmas Celebration, plus all the unforgettable events coming in 2025.

With a Fun Card, guests can roam and explore the park as many times as they want to enjoy award-winning attractions and incredible animal presentations.

2025 Fun Cards can be purchased at SeaWorldOrlando.com

2025 Events Lineup:

SeaWorld Orlando’s 2025 events promise to deliver diverse entertainment options, starting with the Three Kings Celebration the first weekend of January, honoring the cherished tradition of Latin cultures.

Also in January is the SeaWorld Inside Look, an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience where guests can discover the inner workings of one of the world’s premier zoological institutions.

For families, the Just For Kids Weekend and Elmo's Birthday Celebration offer hands-on activities, character meet-and-greets and interactive dance parties that will delight children of all ages.

Food lovers will not want to miss the Seven Seas Food Festival, featuring global cuisines, local craft beers and live performances. Complementing the festival are cultural celebrations, like Mardi Gras and Cinco de Mayo.

Summer at SeaWorld heats up with Viva La Música and the return of Bands, Brew & BBQ festival, where guests can enjoy mouth-watering barbecue, refreshing brews and live music.

The fall will include the ever-popular Halloween Spooktacular and the terrifying Howl-O-Scream, before wrapping up 2025 with the festive Christmas Celebration.

Additional highlights include two Guy Harvey Weekends, offering guests a chance to meet the renowned artist and conservationist.