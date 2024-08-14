Celebration Sundays at SeaWorld Orlando Offers Pass Members Special Benefits

SeaWorld Orlando is offering a special benefit for past members. In celebration of their 60th anniversary, they will be hosting Celebration Sundays, with the next one taking place August 18th.

Coca-Cola is celebrating SeaWorld’s 60th anniversary by partnering with the park to host Celebration Sundays, featuring free beverage sampling for all guests and exclusive, limited-edition co-branded merchandise giveaways for pass members, while supplies last.

The next Celebration Sunday is August 18th, and the pass member giveaway is a Coca-Cola apron perfect for use during the end of summer grilling.

From 11 AM to 4 PM, SeaWorld Pass Members can stop by the Coca-Cola booth located across from Nautilus Theatre and present their Annual Pass to receive an exclusive Coca-Cola apron, sample new Coca-Cola beverages, and snap a photo or video at the fun pop-up Coca-Cola photo booth.

Guests visiting the park who want to become Pass Members can take advantage of SeaWorld Orlando’s limited-time flash sale where they can buy an Annual Pass and upgrade to the next tier for free.

