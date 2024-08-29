Spooky Drinks and Treats Coming to Disney Springs This Halloween Season

The Disney Parks Blog has revealed the 2024 Halloween Foodie Guide for Disney Springs.

What's Happening:

Starting September 9th, a spooky menu of drinks and treats will be coming to Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World

Check out the menus below.

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31)

Jack Skellington Éclair : Cookies and cream mousse éclair (Mobile order available)

: Cookies and cream mousse éclair (Mobile order available) Sally Éclair: Pistachio éclair (Mobile order available)

Pistachio éclair (Mobile order available) Madame Leota Petit Cake: Layers of chocolate chiffon, caramel mousse, and crushed pretzels (New)

Layers of chocolate chiffon, caramel mousse, and crushed pretzels (New) Amorette’s Wilting Rose: Chocolate biscuit with dark chocolate mousse and raspberry sauce (New) (Mobile order available)

Chocolate biscuit with dark chocolate mousse and raspberry sauce (New) (Mobile order available) Halloween Minnie Mouse Dome: Chocolate chiffon cake and dark chocolate mousse with cherry gel filling (New) (Mobile order available)

D-Luxe Burger (Available Sep. 9 through Nov. 11; mobile order available)

Pumpkin Shake: Vanilla gelato blended with pumpkin pie mix, caramel sauce, pumpkin spice, and graham cracker crumbles topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice

Dockside Margaritas (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31)

Mysterious Margarita: Patrón Silver Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, sweet-and-sour, lime juice, black cherry purée, and Granny Smith apple garnished with an orange wedge and a cherry

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31)

Spiced Pear Potion: Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, pear nectar, lemon juice, and cinnamon simple syrup garnished with a cinnamon stick (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31)

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, pear nectar, lemon juice, and cinnamon simple syrup garnished with a cinnamon stick (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31) Pumpkin Patch Old Fashioned: Maker’s Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon, simple and vanilla syrups, pumpkin spice, and Angostura Bitters served with an ice sphere (New) (Available Sep. 9 through Nov. 7)

Maker’s Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon, simple and vanilla syrups, pumpkin spice, and Angostura Bitters served with an ice sphere (New) (Available Sep. 9 through Nov. 7) Creepy Mudslide: Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur, and vanilla base served in a chocolate syrup-drizzled glass garnished with whipped cream, gummy candy, and crushed cookie pieces (New) (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31)

Marketplace Snacks (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31)

Mickey Pumpkin Waffle Sundae: Vanilla soft-serve topped with pumpkin-caramel and M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies (New)

Swirls on the Water (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31)

Maleficent Cone: Black vanilla cone filled with pistachio and purple cheesecake soft-serve swirl and chocolate horns (New)

The Ganachery

Pecan Ganache Square: Toasted caramelized pecans blended with milk chocolate (New) (Available Sep. 9 through Nov. 30)

Toasted caramelized pecans blended with milk chocolate (New) (Available Sep. 9 through Nov. 30) Pumpkin Chai Ganache Square: Pumpkin and chai spices blended with white chocolate and covered in 65% dark chocolate (Available Sep. 9 through Nov. 30)

Pumpkin and chai spices blended with white chocolate and covered in 65% dark chocolate (Available Sep. 9 through Nov. 30) Oogie Boogie Chocolate Toffee Bites: Dark chocolate, ruby chocolate, and house-made pumpkin-spiced toffee with crispy pearls (New) (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31)

Dark chocolate, ruby chocolate, and house-made pumpkin-spiced toffee with crispy pearls (New) (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31) Pumpkin Mickey Chocolate Piñata: Milk chocolate shell with pumpkin-spiced marshmallows (New) (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31)

Milk chocolate shell with pumpkin-spiced marshmallows (New) (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31) Haunted Mansion Portrait Bars: Four chocolate ganache bars with flavors of raspberry, salted caramel, chipotle, and passion fruit (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31)

Four chocolate ganache bars with flavors of raspberry, salted caramel, chipotle, and passion fruit (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31) Hitchhiking Ghosts Chocolate Chiller: A chilling blend of three chocolates, malted milk, and cream (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31)

A chilling blend of three chocolates, malted milk, and cream (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31) Minnie Trick-or-Treat Chocolate Pop: Caramel ganache pop covered in 65% dark chocolate (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31)

Caramel ganache pop covered in 65% dark chocolate (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31) Jack Skellington Cinnamon Ganache Square: Sri Lankan cinnamon with milk chocolate (New) (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31)

West Side-Landing Outdoor Foods (Available Sep. 9 through Oct. 31)

Eerie Apple Margarita: Lunazul Reposado Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, DeKuyper Pucker Sour Apple Liqueur, sweet-and-sour, lime juice, and Granny Smith apple syrup garnished with a lime wedge

Vivoli il Gelato

Jack-O-Lantern Float: Vanilla gelato, Fanta Orange, and whipped cream (Non-alcoholic)

Vanilla gelato, Fanta Orange, and whipped cream (Non-alcoholic) Monster Shake: Mint chocolate chip gelato, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and chocolate chips (Non-alcoholic)

Mint chocolate chip gelato, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and chocolate chips (Non-alcoholic) Vampire Float: Vanilla gelato, Sprite, strawberry sauce, and whipped cream (Non-alcoholic)