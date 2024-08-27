Minnie, Daisy and Clarabelle Become the Sanderson Sisters in New Disney Parks Exclusive Harveys Bag

Amuck, amuck, amuck! Harveys are getting ready for the spooky season with a fabulous new Hocus Pocus-inspired bag coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Just as they do during Oogie Boogie Bash, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow are dressed as the Sanderson Sisters in this new bag from Harveys.

This new bag, which can be carried or used as a backpack, features an all-over print of the three witches along with some spooky Halloween iconography.

