Minnie, Daisy and Clarabelle Become the Sanderson Sisters in New Disney Parks Exclusive Harveys Bag

Amuck, amuck, amuck! Harveys are getting ready for the spooky season with a fabulous new Hocus Pocus-inspired bag coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Just as they do during Oogie Boogie Bash, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow are dressed as the Sanderson Sisters in this new bag from Harveys.
- This new bag, which can be carried or used as a backpack, features an all-over print of the three witches along with some spooky Halloween iconography.
- Visitors to both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will be able to purchase the new bag beginning this Friday, August 30th at the following locations:
- Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom
- Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs
- Emporium at Disneyland
- Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure
- The Disney Dress Shop at Downtown Disney
More Halloween at Disney Parks:
- Details and Reservations for Disney’s Happiest Haunts Guided Tour Now Available
- Agatha Harkness to Debut New Costume at This Year’s Oogie Boogie Bash
- Exclusive Hades Patch Available for Disneyland Magic Key Holders at Oogie Boogie Bash
- Photos / Video: Mickey’s Trick and Treat Returns for Day Guests During Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort
- Photos: Mickey and Friends Debut New Halloween Costumes at Disneyland for 2024
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com