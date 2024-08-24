Agatha Harkness to Debut New Costume at This Year’s Oogie Boogie Bash

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Who’s been messing up everything? Why of course, it was Agatha All Along! In celebration of her new Disney+ series, Agatha Harkness will be sporting a new look at Oogie Boogie Bash this year.

What’s Happening:

  • When this year’s event kicks off on Sunday, August 25th, guests will still be able to find Agatha, but she’ll be appearing in a costume inspired by her new Disney+ series, Agatha All Along.

  • In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…
  • The two-episode premiere arrives September 18th on Disney+.

More from Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning