Agatha Harkness to Debut New Costume at This Year’s Oogie Boogie Bash

Who’s been messing up everything? Why of course, it was Agatha All Along! In celebration of her new Disney+ series, Agatha Harkness will be sporting a new look at Oogie Boogie Bash this year.
What’s Happening:
- Agatha Harkness has been a beloved part of Oogie Boogie Bash, the after-hours Halloween party at Disney California Adventure, since 2021.
- As we’ve captured in the past, guests encounter the wicked witch in Avengers Campus, spurting some hilarious lines as guests head through a treat trail.
- Previously, her look was inspired by that seen in the finale of WandaVision.
- When this year’s event kicks off on Sunday, August 25th, guests will still be able to find Agatha, but she’ll be appearing in a costume inspired by her new Disney+ series, Agatha All Along.
- In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…
- The two-episode premiere arrives September 18th on Disney+.
More from Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort:
- Exclusive Hades Patch Available for Disneyland Magic Key Holders at Oogie Boogie Bash
- Photos / Video: Mickey’s Trick and Treat Returns for Day Guests During Halloween Time
- Video: “Halloween Screams” Returns To Disneyland For Halloween Time
- Photos: Disneyland Hotel Gains Some Spooky Decor For Halloween Time
- Photos: Mickey and Friends Debut New Halloween Costumes at Disneyland for 2024
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com