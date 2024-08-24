Agatha Harkness to Debut New Costume at This Year’s Oogie Boogie Bash

Who’s been messing up everything? Why of course, it was Agatha All Along! In celebration of her new Disney+ series, Agatha Harkness will be sporting a new look at Oogie Boogie Bash this year.

What’s Happening:

When this year’s event kicks off on Sunday, August 25th, guests will still be able to find Agatha, but she’ll be appearing in a costume inspired by her new Disney+ series, Agatha All Along.

In Agatha All Along , the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

The two-episode premiere arrives September 18th on Disney+.

