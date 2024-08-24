Details and Reservations for Disney’s Happiest Haunts Guided Tour Now Available

Disneyland has shared details for this year’s Disney’s Happiest Haunts Tour, as Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort kicks off for 2024.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney’s Happiest Haunts Tour offers up a guided Halloween Time tour through Disneyland Park, complete with some eerie tales provided by your guide.
  • In addition to being able to snap a photo with the Hitchhiking Ghosts, guests will enjoy Lightning Lane entry to a select attraction and reserved version of the Halloween Screams fireworks.
  • Here’s a look at what Disney's Happiest Haunts Guided Tour includes:
    • A 2-hour walking tour across Disneyland Park
    • A history of Halloween and Halloween tales specific to Disney experiences
    • Lightning Lane entry to a select attraction
    • Access to the reserved viewing area for Halloween Screams
    • Photo op with the Hitchhiking Ghosts from The Haunted Mansion
    • Collectible keepsakes—Disney’s Happiest Haunts Guided Tour Pin and Trading Cards
  • Looking to partake in this spooky tour yourself? Bookings are now available at Disneyland.com.

