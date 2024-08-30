Sandwiches, BBQ, Steak, and More — New Dining Opportunities Announced for Downtown Disney

Joining the ranks of Naples Ristorante e Bar, Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio and more, Disney has announced several new premiere dining locations arriving at the Disneyland Resort.

Disney Parks Blog Downtown Disney

As part of the shopping districts reimagining, we’ve seen refurbishments and closures of several dining locations over the past few years. This past summer, the current west-side expansion saw the grand opening of Din Tai Fung, kickstarting an exciting transformation of the Resort’s food offerings.

Returning to the district’s west-side is Earl of Sandwich. Originally located next to the former AMC Theatres location, the incredibly popular sandwich shop was temporarily relocated to the former La Brea Bakery location next to World of Disney. The location, which is earmarked to become a Porto’s Bakery, will close in 2025 with a temporary pop-up already available for guests next to Star Wars

Earl of Sandwich’s new location will be located on the first floor of a new building in Downtown Disney’s mid century-inspired west-side, providing the restaurant a permanent location.

On the second story of this new building will be an all-new table service restaurant called The Carnaby Tavern.

Fans of ‘60s pop and rock bands from the UK will be able to experience the “British Invasion” with this new sit-down experience.

Taking over the former Tortilla Joe’s location will be two new restaurants from Michelin-star Chef Joe Isidori.

First up, we have a full-serve steakhouse embracing a warm and up-scale atmosphere. The menu will highlight prime cuts of beef, chops, fresh seafood, sandwiches and chopped salads. The dining experience will also offer premium cocktails.

Complimentary to the sit-down experience, guests will find a new barbecue quick service location adjacent to the steakhouse. Showcasing a wide variety of traditional BBQ dishes, guests will be able to pick up pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked wings and more that will be accompanied by house-made sauces. Featuring a prominent outdoor bar, guests will also be able to indulge in craft beers and moonshine cocktails.

Lastly, Marceline’s Confectionary will be completely reimagined into Disney Wonderful World of Sweets. The shop, which will open this winter, will feature all of the favorite treats from Marceline’s. In addition to the candies, churro toffee, caramel apples, sour balls, lollipops, and pre-packaged sweets, guests will be able to experience freshly made Werther’s Original Caramel popcorn. Visitors will get to watch the delicacies being made through an exhibition kitchen viewable from outside to store. While the new offering prepares to open, guests can visit Marceline's Confectionary cart to pick up treats.

In addition to the exciting eating opportunities, Disney also revealed new retail locations coming to Downtown Disney, you can read about those incredible additions here

Read More Disneyland: