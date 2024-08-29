Preview the Season of Giving with New Merchandise Coming to Disneyland Resort for the Holidays

The most wonderful time of the year will take over the happiest place on earth from November 15th through January 6th, and with it comes festive activities and commemorative merchandise.

The Season of Giving at Disneyland Resort:

Just like a visit to Disneyland, the holidays are the perfect time to gather with loved ones and give thanks, making the holidays an incredibly special time to visit the resort.

This year, Disneyland Park will kick off the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort Season with an early Christmas Present with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Additionally, the resort will offer a wide array of new and returning offerings to bring joy and bright spirits to families. You can check out all the information on the new offerings here

In addition to the incredible activities and entertainment, the resort will offer a variety of festive merchandise to celebrate the season of giving.

New holiday merchandise will come in a variety of new lines.

New this year, the Mickey Mouse Family Christmas collection includes a selection of clothing and accessories decked with green, red, and gold. The classic color palate will surely be a big seller, especially the iconic Spirit Jerseys and Minnie ears. You can see a preview of the collection at the top of the article.

Guests will also find the new Holiday Red and Snowman collections. The red fleece Spirit Jersey is sure to keep you warm and stylish on chilly Anaheim evenings. The adorable snowman collection celebrates both the winter icon and Mickey Mouse with plush ears, clothing, and accessories.

Guests will be able to find these festive items in shopping locations like World of Disney, the Emporium, Elias & Co. and various other locations throughout the resort.

Additionally, fans can celebrate the Festival of the Holidays in style with brand new merchandise.

The Disney California Adventure

The year-stamped merchandise will be available at Merchandise Marketplace and Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure.

The Holidays at the Disneyland Resort is sure to be filled with magic and memories.

