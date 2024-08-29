Photos / Video: Critter Country Partially Reopens at Disneyland Ahead of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s November Opening

Following a multi-month long refurbishment, Critter Country has partially reopened at Disneyland, with construction still continuing on multiple elements, including Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Ahead of its transformation into Bayou Country and the November 15th opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Critter Country has partially reopened at Disneyland. Some areas remain closed, such as the Hungry Bear Restaurant, which is undergoing a transformation into the more explicitly Country Bear-themed Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree.

The restaurant’s marquee structure is awaiting new signage.

Video Walkthrough of the Reopened Critter Country:

As construction continues on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the Churro & Lemonade cart in front of the Hungry Bear is open to guests.

Having been closed since May 1st, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh and Pooh Corner are once again accessible to guests.

Interestingly, a new fence has been installed in front of the attraction’s entrance, likely as a traffic control measure.

Construction walls remain up on the left side of the land, where the new color scheme for the queue building of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is visible.

Pooh Corner has been slightly shrunken, with the right half of the store open, while the left half is still undergoing its transformation into Louis’ Critter Club.

Outside Pooh Corner, guests can meet with some of their favorite friends from the Hundred Acre Wood. We spotted Eeyore having an absolute blast!

New Bayou Country trash cans can be found around the land.

More of Critter/Bayou Country will reopen ahead of the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure on November 15th, 2024.